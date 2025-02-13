‘Ready to defend’: Mayor calls for ‘Gulf of Weymouth’ to be renamed in satirical post

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — In what seems to be a trend for those in office, a Massachusetts city leader is (satirically) demanding a name change for a large body of water.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Weymouth Mayor Bob Hedlund joked that he has renamed Hingham Bay to the “Gulf of Weymouth.”

Hedlund cited historical precedent for the renaming.

“Three Harbor islands are territorially part of Weymouth. Weymouth was settled 11 years prior to Hingham. Hingham has culturally appropriated facts surrounding the Revolutionary War skirmish known as The Battle of Grape Island (territorially located in Weymouth),” Hedlund wrote.

Hedlund also shared a crudely scribbled-over screenshot of the bay with the new name.

The Weymouth mayor also shared that “the North Weymouth Navy stands ready to defend the Gulf of Weymouth, led by its flagship Chubby.”

Commuter boats from the Hingham ferry terminal will be allowed to pass through the newly rechristened waters “tariff-free”

The post is a satirical play on President Trump’s executive order to rename the ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to the “Gulf of America’.

The order, titled “Restoring Names that Honor American Greatness,” stated, “The area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America,” and cited its importance to trade, energy, fishing and tourism as some of the reasons for the renaming.

