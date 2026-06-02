Mayor Wu, state officials reach deal on closing Summer Street during the World Cup

BOSTON — Mayor Wu and state officials have reached a deal to close Summer Street around South Station to support both local and regional commuters heading to matches at Boston Stadium during the World Cup.

Summer Street will be fully closed to traffic between Dorchester Avenue and Atlantic Avenue for eight hours in support of World Cup matches on June 13, June 19, June 29, and July.

For matches held on June 16, June 23, and June 26, Summer Street will be open to vehicular traffic on the westbound (north) side only.

The direction of travel will be coordinated based on the demands of the respective day and time.

In the interest of employee safety, Summer Street will be fully closed to vehicular traffic between Dorchester Avenue and Atlantic Avenue while the MBTA sets up the temporary security screening and queuing space for all seven matches.

The city is asking residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to take public transportation if they have to travel to the area.

The closures may also include temporary traffic restrictions and lane closures to accommodate crowd management.

“What we’ve done, is that we’ve really leaned into certain matches. The city has agreed we can have full closures based on their predictions of traffic, and certain matches we’re going to let our public safety officials make field decisions about whether we need to close more lanes, whether or not we can open lanes when we have them closed, we’ll have more game day type of decisions,” said MBTA General Manager Philip Eng.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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