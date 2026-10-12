First witness to take the stand Tuesday in Matthew Farwell trial

BOSTON — The first witness in the Matthew Farwell trial is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.

Farwell is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore and allegedly staging her death to look like a suicide. Birchmore was pregnant at the time.

On Friday, 16 jurors were picked, which consists of 10 men and six women.

Boston 25 News legal analyst Peter Elikann weighed in on the arguments presented by both sides during opening statements Friday.

“So both sides sort of laid out a motive here. Prosecution says he most certainly had a motive to kill her. And the defense says she did have a motive to commit suicide. That’s why the jury has their work cut out for them. And it may very well boil down to what the experts say,” Elikann said.

Cameras are not allowed inside federal court, but Boston 25 News reporter Ryan Breslin will provide live updates from the trial.

There will be no court on Monday due to the holiday, but court will resume Tuesday with the first witness taking the stand at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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