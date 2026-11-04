Matthew Farwell Trial (live updates): Farwell will not testify in his defense

BOSTON — The defense is expected to wrap up its case Wednesday in the federal trial of Matthew Farwell.

As of Wednesday morning, the defense had called 10 witnesses and were expected to call two more. Prosecutors called nearly 40 witnesses during their case.

Farwell chose to not testify in his defense on Wednesday afternoon.

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What happened on Tuesday?

Defense witnesses Tuesday included a forensic genetics expert who testified about DNA evidence found on the duffel bag ligature around Sandra Birchmore’s neck and DNA found in her underwear.

A forensic anthropologist who reviewed CT scans of a bone in Birchmore’s neck also testified.

Boston 25 legal expert Elyse Hershon said she would be surprised if Farwell takes the stand, saying he could face questions about his relationship with Birchmore and other conduct beyond the charges he is currently facing.

After testimony concludes, jurors are expected to have Thursday off before returning to court Friday for closing arguments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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