Matt Turner pushing to become USMNT starting goalie

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution prepared in training Thursday for their upcoming match in St. Louis Saturday night. The next day, several Revolution players will be leaving to join camps for their national teams.

The Revolution has several players who will represent their country.

GK Matt Turner (U.S.)

D Mamadou Fofana (Mali)

F Leonardo Campana (Ecuador )

F Dor Turgeman (Israel)

M Brooklyn Raines (U.S. U-21s)

D Ethan Kohler (U.S. U-21s)

M Cristiano Oliviera (U.S. U-18s)

Eric Klein (U.S. U-20s)

Chris Mai-Assem (Central African Republic)

Makai Wells (U.S.-17’s)

Only Turner and Campana have a chance to make a team that will compete in the World Cup. The United States and Ecuador qualified for the event being played across North America starting in June.

Turner has 52 caps with the USMNT and is vying to become the Americans’ starting goalkeeper.

“Every sacrifice, every hard decision, every family event missed was worth it,” Turner said if he were to be named to the roster this summer. “The best feeling is wearing the Stars and Stripes. It would mean everything.”

The USMNT takes on Belgium and Portugal in friendly matches starting next weekend. It’s a chance for players to make this final case for roster spots and starting positions. The final rosters for the World Cup will be announced in May.

“These games are going to be an extension of the World Cup in some ways. Some people will call them friendly matches, but for us, there aren’t really any friendlies,” Turner said. “They’re challenging games but great for us because we want to see what we will ultimately face here in the United States.”

Boston 25 Reporter Michael Raimondi asked Turner if he had spoken to the USMNT Head Coach, Mauricio Pochettino, about the starting role.

“Not specifically. I think our relationship is very strong,” Turner said. “For me, it’s going to be just about performance and try to do my best in the trainings and show what I’ve been showing week in, week out in MLS. Then hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to wear the shirt in one of the games or both of the games. If I’m not going to play, I’ll just do my role to the best of my ability. But I’m just honored to be part of the team, and I want to do whatever I can to help us win.”

Spoke with #NERevs GK Matt Turner about joining the #USMNT next week.



I asked him if he and Pochettino have discussed his role.



"Not specifically. I think our relationship is very strong. So for me, it's going to be just about performance and try to do my best." @boston25 pic.twitter.com/UYOfVysTil — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) March 19, 2026

Last summer, several American players sat out of the Gold Cup. The U.S. team went to the finals and lost to Mexico. Former USMNT players criticized those who sat out and wondered if the U.S. would have won if their best roster was out there.

Turner says there are no lingering issues from last summer.

“Anything that was a problem has been put to rest just by honest and clear communication. I think we’ve long moved on from that, and we’re just looking forward.”

Leo Campana will join Ecuador as the other New England Revolution player to potentially make a World Cup roster.

Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrovic discussed both players trying to make it to soccer’s biggest stage.

“It’s an honor for every player, and I’m very happy and excited,” Mitrovic said. “While I’m the head coach, we will always support players going with the national team. It’s something special. I was part of the national team for a long time with the Serbian National Team and the USA, and those are special moments. Having to fight for their spots to participate in the World Cup is something special. Fingers crossed, I wish them all the best.”

The USMNT plays Belgium next Saturday, and they have Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal the following Tuesday.

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