Matt Light’s charity raffle offers chance to win Hall of Fame weekend with Rob Gronkowski

You and a friend have the chance to spend the weekend of Nov. 7th and 8th with Rob Gronkowski as he gets inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. This is a sweepstakes and raffle, and you can enter for as little as $10, but you can also buy as many chances as you want. And here’s the best part: all the money raised in this raffle will be split between the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and the Light Foundation.

To learn more go to UltimateGronkWeekend.com

Someone will win and if you do win, here’s what you will get:

Premium tickets to Gronk’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday November 7 th .

. A private meet and greet with Gronk

2 Luxury Suite tickets to Patriots vs Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8 th at Gillette Stadium with Patriots Hall of Famer Matt light with you in the suite

at Gillette Stadium with Patriots Hall of Famer Matt light with you in the suite Dinner for 2 at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Two-night stay at the MainStay Suites in Foxboro/Mansfield

$1500 Travel stipend if you’re traveling from outside of New England

2 Autographed Gronk Jerseys and more

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