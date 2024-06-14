Matt Damon, Casey Affleck star in Boston-based crime thriller releasing this summer

BOSTON — A pair of local Boston icons star in a new AppleTV+ film releasing later this summer.

Matt Damon stars as a downtrodden dad who teams up with an ex-con played by Casey Affleck to steal a crooked politician’s funds in “The Instigators”. When the heist doesn’t go as planned, the two must evade police, crime lords and corrupt bureaucrats.

The two actors have a long history of sharing the screen, most recently reuniting for last year’s Best Picture winner “Oppenheimer.” They also teamed up for Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar; “Good Will Hunting,” and “Ocean’s Eleven.”

The film also stars Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ron Pearlman, VIng Rhames and Alfred Molina.

The crime caper is being directed by Doug Liman, who previously directed the Tom Cruise-led Edge of Tomorrow and the Jake Gyllenhaal-led

“The Instigators” will have a limited theatrical release beginning on August 2 before hitting Apple TV+ on August 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

