Massport, rideshare services reach tentative agreements to improve access for drivers and users

BOSTON — Pending a board meeting on Thursday, March 20, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) and rideshare services have reached a tentative agreement.

The agreement aims to improve access for rideshare users and drivers, reduce congestion, and raise revenue at Logan Airport.

The one-time per-trip fee will increase from $3.25 to $5.50 starting on July 1, 2025.

Additionally, XShare trips will have a $1.50 per trip fee.

Massport CEO Rich Davey said “As Boston Logan continues to grow, we expect even more travelers to use Ride Apps. We need to improve the infrastructure to support them, as well as our other ground transportation services so we are able to move more passengers with the least impact.”

The terms of the agreement include:

Massport to pilot expanded curbside access for rideshare users.

Uber to launch UberX Share at Boston Logan to put more people in fewer vehicles and develop a last mile program to incentivize use of Logan Express.

Uber will optimize Rematch by increasing the window of time when a driver completing a drop-off is eligible to accept a pickup request. The change will reduce deadheading (a driver leaving the airport without a passenger) miles and congestion at and around the airport and improve the overall efficiency of rideshare vehicles.

Uber and Massport will work jointly to launch Uber Shuttle service at Boston Logan, offering riders affordable curbside shuttle service and further reducing single occupancy trips.

“Lyft appreciates the productive conversations we’ve been able to have with Massport since their initial announcement,” said Brendan Joyce, Public Policy Manager at Lyft. “While we still have concerns about increasing fees on riders, this is a step in the right direction. It allows us to improve the rider experience at Logan as we continue to look for ways to equitably fund the airport’s future success.”

Josh Gold, Senior Director of Public Policy & Communications at Uber, added that they aim on working with Massport to get “travelers as close to the curb as possible and will always advocate for the best service for riders and the best platform for drivers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

