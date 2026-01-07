Massive water main break in busy section of Boston wreaks havoc on traffic

BOSTON — A massive water main break in a busy section of Boston is causing significant traffic disruptions on Wednesday morning.

The break happened in the area of Newbury and Arlington streets in the city’s Back Bay around 4:30 a.m., sending water rushing down the roadway.

While the water has since receded, massive repair and cleanup operations continued into the height of the morning commute.

Video showed bumper-to-bumper traffic leading up to the scene of the break. Boston police were also blocking off the impacted intersection.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission for comment on the incident.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

