Police investigated a large crime scene in a Rockland neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Several cruisers and emergency vehicles populated North Ave around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday as police investigated a large crime scene.

Massive police investigation in Rockland neighborhood

Officers kept our Boston 25 News photojournalist far back from the scene.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Rockland Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

