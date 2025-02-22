Multiple buildings on fire in Lynn prompts large mutual aid response

LYNN, Mass. — Multiple buildings were on fire in Lynn Friday evening, after a three-story building caught flames.

According to the Lynn Fire Department, the fire initially began at 60 Estes Street, before flames spread over to 10 Chestnut Street.

Both buildings currently have large flames blooming from them.

“All companies remain heavily engaged and will be for quite some time.” The fire department wrote on Facebook.

Video shows a building with large flames blooming from the roof.

Fire crews have upgraded the response to a 5-alarm, prompting multiple crews to respond and assist.

In a statement, the Salvation Army of Massachusetts and its Emergency Disaster Services team will also accompany fire crews for mutual aid.

“The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) canteen team from Lynn, Mass. is responding to tonight’s 5-alarm fire in Lynn on Estes Street. The team is providing food, hydration, warm blankets, and relief to first responders and firefighters.” A Salvation Army spokesperson said. “The Salvation Army Lynn Corps and our EDS teams will continue to work closely with emergency management partners to identify additional needs. Our onsite contact is Captain Enmanuel Villegas from The Salvation Army in Lynn.”

The Lynn Fire Department shared a video of crews on the ground battling the fires.

According to Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan, no injuries were reported, however, six people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time.

