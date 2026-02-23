Massive blizzard slams Massachusetts, when is the best time to shovel?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snow continues to fall across Massachusetts and the surrounding region as a powerful winter storm pounds the Northeast.

Up to two feet of snow is possible in Boston and areas south into Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut. Many other communities are bracing for at least a foot of accumulation before the storm winds down.

Strong wind gusts combined with heavy, wet snow are creating dangerous conditions. The weight of the snow on trees and power lines has already led to widespread power outages across the region.

Visibility remains low, and travel is hazardous.

This is not light, fluffy snow. It’s heavy and wet, making it much harder to move.

Experts recommend shoveling a few times throughout the day — if it is safe to do so.

Your back will thank you later.

First Round: Around 10 a.m.

Only shovel if conditions are safe

Expect poor visibility and gusty winds

Snow will be coming down steadily

Second Round: Around 3 p.m.

Snow will still be falling

Many areas will already have about a foot of snow

Clearing now can prevent an even tougher job later

Final Round: 8–10 p.m.

Snow begins winding down

Winds will not be as strong

Final totals could reach up to 2 feet south of Boston

Stay off the roads if possible, shovel in stages, and take frequent breaks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

