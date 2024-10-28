MassDOT reminding residents of REAL ID deadline with Halloween-themed licenses

With a little more than 6 months to go until all Massachusetts residents will need a REAL ID to fly domestically, MassDOT is putting out a Halloween-themed campaign as a reminder.

“Witches like Broom Hilda can fly domestically without their REAL ID,” one tweet read. “You’re not a witch. So get your REAL ID asap!”

Witches like Broom Hilda can fly domestically without their REAL ID. You’re not a witch. So, get your REAL ID asap! For more information, please visit https://t.co/z74oYlvQj5. pic.twitter.com/eGGOdFd3D1 — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) October 25, 2024

Another example featured a werewolf named “Wolfgang Bite,” who is not real, unlike the deadline to get your REAL ID.

Werewolves like Wolfgang Bite aren’t REAL. But if they were, they’d definitely recommend you get your REAL ID soon!



For more information, please visit https://t.co/z74oYlvQj5 pic.twitter.com/wVRER9J1Ne — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) October 28, 2024

REAL ID is a federal ID that you can use to fly within the United States or enter federal buildings beginning May 7, 2025. To get one, you’ll need to provide additional documentation and come into an RMV service center. Learn more about getting a REAL ID by clicking here.

