MassDOT: Lengthy delays on I-95 in Waltham Monday evening for pothole repair work

WALTHAM, Mass. — Commuters experienced lengthy delays on Interstate 95 in Waltham Monday evening while crews conducted pothole repair work.

The right two travel lanes on I-95 southbound at Exit 41 were closed through the evening commute as, MassDOT officials said, crews were conducting bridge deck repairs.

Video captured by the Metro Traffic chopper shows traffic backed up while crews were working to repair a giant pothole near the edge of the bridge.

All lanes were reopened as of 9:30 p.m., MassDOT says.

Update: repairs complete and all lanes now open. https://t.co/Hes18Fg5XI — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

