MassDOT to issue E-ZPass stickers in place of responders

BOSTON — MassDOT will be providing E-ZPass stickers to drivers in place of transponders.

According to MassDOT, the stickers will be provided free of charge to E-ZPass accounts.

MassDOT says the sticker tags cost $0.37 to produce, compared to $7.05 to produce transponders.

Sticker tags are projected to save MassDOT approximately $115,000 per month, and approximately $1.38 million a year, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT says drivers with current transponders do not need to take any actions.

