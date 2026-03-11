MassDOT to issue E-ZPass stickers in place of responders

BOSTON — MassDOT will be providing E-ZPass stickers to drivers in place of transponders.
According to MassDOT, the stickers will be provided free of charge to E-ZPass accounts.
MassDOT says the sticker tags cost $0.37 to produce, compared to $7.05 to produce transponders.
Sticker tags are projected to save MassDOT approximately $115,000 per month, and approximately $1.38 million a year, according to MassDOT.
MassDOT says drivers with current transponders do not need to take any actions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
