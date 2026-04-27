BOSTON — An 18-year-old was arrested early Sunday morning for having a loaded gun and a stolen scooter in his possession, Boston police announced.

Tyrone Puckett of Charlestown was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when officers patrolling the Blue Hill Avenue area noticed two people on mopeds travelling at a high rate of speed with no helmets. Officers noticed neither of the mopeds was registered and began to approach them.

One driver sped off through Morton Street, while the other froze, before speeding towards officers and then striking the Boston police cruiser and falling. He then got up and ran towards Vesta Road.

While officers chased the suspect, identified as Puckett, he reached into his jacket to remove something and, while doing so, fell, got up, and threw a firearm over a fence.

Puckett was taken into custody, and police located the firearm loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

18-year-old arrested, charged with firearm and motor vehicle offenses in Dorchester (Boston Police Department)

“The scooter had exposed wires, no key, and no gas cap, leading officers to determine it had been unlawfully obtained,” Boston police wrote.

Puckett is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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