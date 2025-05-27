MassDOT details lane closures, ‘major delays’ for Newton/Weston bridge replacement

WESTON, Mass. — MassDOT and Massachusetts State Police will host a press conference to discuss the first weekend of lane closures on I-90 in Newton and Weston.

MassDOT is implementing weekend lane closures on I-90 between exits 123 and 125 in Newton and Weston. The lane closures and temporary commuter rail shutdown is necessary to replace the I-90 bridge over the MBTA railroad.

According to MassDOT, the first weekend lane closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 30, and last until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 2. The second closure is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Friday, June 20, and last until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

The lane closures will also result in a temporary commuter rail shutdown. The MBTA has announced detailed service changes.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver , MBTA Executive Director of Commuter Rail Michael Muller , and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble will detail the exact closures and delays at a news conference on Tuesday, May 27, at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

