Massachusetts woman is 1st to win $1M prize on new $50 scratch ticket

BOSTON — A Massachusetts woman says she plans to buy a new SUV after she recently became the first person to win a $1 million prize on the state’s new $50 instant ticket game.

Christine Wilson, of Mansfield, claimed her “Lifetime Millions” scratch ticket prize at Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday. She opted for the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

Wilson purchased her winning ticket at Dubs’s Discount Liquors on Chauncy Street in Mansfield, according to the Lottery. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

“Lifetime Millions,” which launched on Feb. 6, offers lottery players the unprecedented chance of winning a grand prize of $1 million a year for life instantly.

The $1 million a year for life grand prize is guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years, with the potential to continue for many more, according to the Lottery. The cash option on the prize is $15,400,000. There are also a total of three $1 million a year for life grand prizes.

Lottery officials say the game also offers the chance to win four $2 million prizes and 12 $1 million prizes.

The odds of winning a prize in this new game are 1 in 4.10, and all winning tickets total $100 or more.

