Massachusetts woman and her mother critically injured in Vermont crash

COLCHESTER, Vermont — A Massachusetts driver and her mother were critically injured when the Alfa Romeo Stelvio they were riding in hydroplaned and crashed into trees on Interstate 89 in Vermont, state police said.

Denea France, 24, of Brockton, Massachusetts and her mother, passenger Dawn France, 52, of Flushing, New York, were found unresponsive and severely injured following the crash on Sunday morning, state police said.

Emergency crews extricated the two women from the Alfa Romeo and took them by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where they remained in critical condition on Sunday, state police said. Their conditions were not known on Monday morning.

At around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash with an unconscious occupant on I-89 northbound in the area of Mile Marker 93 in Colchester, south of the Colchester Weigh Station.

A preliminary investigation found that the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio had been traveling northbound in the lefthand lane at an extremely high rate of speed when it hydroplaned and left the roadway to the right, and struck a group of trees, state police said. The vehicle was totaled. Both women had been wearing seatbelts.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Quealy at 802-878-7111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group