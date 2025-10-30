Massachusetts Veterans Face Uncertainty as SNAP Disruption Looms, Secretary Santiago Says

DEDHAM, Mass. — As thousands of Massachusetts residents brace for a potential disruption to SNAP benefits, the state’s veterans could be among those hit hardest.

Massachusetts Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago joined Boston 25 News Now at 3 to discuss the looming food crisis and its impact on veterans. Governor Maura Healey said on Thursday that one in ten veterans in the state relies on food assistance — roughly 21,000 individuals.

Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh asked what happens to them come Saturday, November 1st, when SNAP is disrupted.

Santiago said his office is already partnering with local nonprofits to expand those resources and make sure veterans don’t fall through the cracks.

They also discussed upcoming Veterans Week and ways people in the community can get involved. For more information, visit here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

