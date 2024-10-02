Massachusetts Twelve Tribes elder convicted of multiple child rapes to be sentenced

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Plymouth “elder” in the Twelve Tribes religious group is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday after being convicted of multiple child rapes and indecent assaults.

Nehemya Smith, 37, faces decades of prison time in connection to the rapes and sexual abuse of two girls in Raynham, Hyannis and Milton, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.

Smith was convicted last month of 25 different indictments charging him with multiple child rapes and indecent assaults. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Fall River Superior Court.

Smith was an “elder” with the Twelve Tribes, an international religious organization with multiple locations in New England. When members join the Tribe, they give up their possessions and live communally, Quinn said.

On Sept. 3, after a two-week long trial in New Bedford Superior Court, a jury returned guilty verdicts against Smith on all 25 indictments.

The indictments included 12 counts of aggravated rape of a child, eight counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 and one count of rape.

In both cases, siblings who had left the tribe contacted police once they became aware of the allegations, Quinn said. Both victims were still residing with their parents in the tribe when the reports were made.

One victim was sexually abused when she was between the ages of 14 and 16; another victim was sexually abused when when she was between the ages of 12 to 15. All of the incidents happened between 2016 and 2020, Quinn said.

The incidents that happened in Barnstable and Norfolk counties were transferred to Quinn’s office for prosecution, so all of the cases could be tried together, the district attorney said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

