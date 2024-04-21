Local

Massachusetts transportation secretary considering tolls at New Hampshire border

Mass. — Drivers traveling to Massachusetts from New Hampshire might have to start paying a little more as the state is toying with the idea of using polls at the border.

“At a recent event the Secretary was conveying that we need to have difficult conversations about how to make our transportation system work best for everyone,” a MassDOT spokesperson said.

A task force has been created and is in its early stages but no decisions have been made about potential recommendations.

“Any proposals would be made in collaboration with the Legislature and other stakeholders and would carefully consider any affordability and competitiveness implications,” MassDOT said

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

