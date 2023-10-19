Massachusetts town ranked among best places to live in America

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been ranked among the top 25 best places to live in America, according to a new analysis.

Niche compiled its “2023 Best Places to Live in America” ranking based on factors including quality of public schools, cost of living, and crime and safety.

Four of the top places to live on the list are suburbs of Philadelphia, while a suburb of Boston just missed cracking the top 10.

The Norfolk County town of Brookline ranked 12th on Niche’s list, earning the following grades:

Public Schools: A+

Housing: C+

Good for Families: A+

Crime and Safety: B-

Nightlife: A+

Diversity: A-

Jobs: B

Cost of Living: C

Outdoor Activities: A+

Weather: B-

Health and Fitness: A+

Commute: A+

In its report on Brookline, Niche wrote, “Brookline is a suburb of Boston with a population of 62,620. Brookline is in Norfolk County and is one of the best places to live in Massachusetts. Living in Brookline offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Brookline, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Brookline and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Brookline are highly rated.”

Wayland, Cambridge, Newton, Williamston, Lexington, Cochituate, Wellesley, and Arlington also earned noteworthy rankings:

Wayland: 53rd

Cambridge: 62nd

Williamstown: 132nd

Newton: 148th

Cochituate: 171st

Lexington 191st

Wellesley: 266th

Arlington: 301st

View Niche’s full ranking here.

