Massachusetts town named among best places to live in New England in 2024

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has landed on a new list of the best places to live in New England in 2024.

“Whether you’re looking to settle into a new home or just a new daydream, our favorite New England towns and small cities are calling your name,” NewEngland.com wrote in its “2024 Best Places to Live in New England” report.

Throughout New England, median home prices these days hover near $400,000 and that region needs a “staggering” number of new homes, the website noted in its report.

“We also understand the reality of 2024: One may simply hope to find a place to live without taking on crushing debt. It’s true we cannot talk about any place without considering what ‘affordable’ means now,” the website wrote. “But here, at least, we can shed light on some places that may surprise you with what ‘affordable’ can offer.”

The North Shore town of Marblehead landed on the outlet’s list.

“A breeze ruffles Marblehead’s harbor, having sailed in from across the world. Colorful houses grow mellow in the dusk as vintage-style streetlamps glow,” the website wrote. “With so many vintage structures—300 or so—packed together so tightly, you can glimpse a cross-section of centuries at every turn. The town sits comfortably in its deep drifts of coastal history.”

The Berkshire County town of North Adams was also recognized as an “affordable option,” gaining recognition for being home to the largest contemporary art museum in the country.

