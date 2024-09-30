Massachusetts task force, volunteers, aiding victims of Hurricane Helene

BEVERLY, Mass. — In the mountains of North Carolina, the last place you’d expect to see damage from any hurricane, what Hurricane Helene left behind is shocking.

Muddy flood waters and high winds have practically obliterated communities here.

The call for help was answered in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Task Force 1 was activated by FEMA last week while Helene gained power as it swept through the Gulf of Mexico. The storm slammed into Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia, and now the Task Force 1 is actively looking for survivors.

“The teams are primarily doing water search and rescue operations clearing homes, clearing structures, making sure that if people are still within their dwelling that they are safe, that they are ok,” said MA FEMA Task Force 1 spokesman Tom Gatzunis.

At Logan Airport, a Salvation Army team from Lynn is headed for Savanah, Georgia.

Volunteers are not sure what to expect, but they are ready to make a difference.

“There are people whose power has not been restored yet and so I’m sure with all of that happening it will take a little bit. So hopefully

With the next two weeks we can see a different picture,” said Captain Enmanuel Villegas of the Lynn, MA Salvation Army.

In Florida, from Tampa-St. Pete to the panhandle, Helene hit hard.

Massachusetts Red Cross volunteers are on the ground, providing the basics for people who suddenly have nothing.

“We do have shelters up and running so that people who can’t stay in their homes do have a dry place to stay,” said Kelly Isenor of the Massachusetts Red Cross.

“We are working on feeding, getting hot meals to people or at the very least, getting nonperishable food if they don’t have a way to prepare it.”

On the state Level, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is monitoring calls for help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Currently, one MEMA team of six from Northwest MA is in McDowell County, NC where it is supporting incident command, operations, planning, and logistics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

