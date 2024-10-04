Massachusetts State Police respond to a single-vehicle crash on I-290

WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-290 East in Worcester.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Friday at the mile marker 16. State police from the Holden barracks, alongside Worcester Fire Department, and EMS, arrived at the scene.

The driver reportedly sustained serious injuries and required medical assistance.

The right and middle lanes were closed for some time, causing traffic build-up, but they were reopened recently. Worcester police closed the Southbridge Street on-ramp to aid traffic.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group