Massachusetts resident killed in crash in Maine, state police say

LIMINGTON, Maine — A Massachusetts resident was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Limington, Maine, state police said Monday.

Casey Lubell, 32, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, died following the crash on Saturday, state police said.

At approximately 12:12 p.m. Saturday, state police responded to the four-way intersection of Route 117 and Route 11 in Limington for a three-vehicle crash.

Two vehicles were still in the roadway, and one struck the front porch of a house at the intersection, state police said.

A Subaru Impreza and a Lexus RX300 were traveling in opposite directions on Route 11 and a Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Route 117 when the crash occurred, state police said.

Lubell, a rear passenger in the Subaru Impreza, was pronounced dead on scene, state police said. Three other occupants in the Subaru Impreza and the driver of the Lexus RX300 were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities closed down the road for approximately three hours.

Gorham Police, Limington Fire and Rescue, Hollis Fire and Rescue, and Standish Fire and Rescue responded to assist state police.

Limington is a small town northwest of Portland. The town’s population was 3,892 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

