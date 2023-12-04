Massachusetts ranked as one of highest states to spend the most money online on Christmas shopping

Mass. — A new study ranks Massachusetts as one of the top states that spends the most money online shopping for Christmas this year.

The study collected by financial publisher The Lazy Trader looked at online search data over the last four years to determine the states that are most likely to online shop for gifts online in December.

The state most likely to shop online this holiday season is New Jersey.

Massachusetts took the silver medal. There were 1,633 average monthly searches for gift-related ideas per 100,000 people over the last four Decembers.

Behind ‘Christmas gift ideas’, ‘Christmas stockings’ is the most searched-for term, with a total of 2,647 average monthly searches.

“On average, Americans expect to spend $1,000 during the festive season, with 71% accounting for gift purchases, proving that Christmas is indeed the season for giving,” Robert Colville from The Lazy Trader said. “This research highlights the states expected to spend the most during the festive season; New Jersey takes the crown with the highest average monthly search volume over the last four years in December.”

Top 10 states likely to spend the most money online this Christmas:

New Jersey

Massachusetts

New York

Connecticut

Virginia

Texas

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Maryland

Georgia

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

