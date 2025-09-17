Massachusetts Providers Warn Medicaid Cuts Could Threaten Disability Services

DEDHAM, Mass. — The potential for cuts to Medicaid funding has local providers worried about how they will continue to care for some of the most vulnerable in our community—people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Maura Sullivan, CEO of The Arc of Massachusetts, which advocates for the disability community, joined Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 p.m.

Sullivan says providers are especially concerned about the threat to community-based care, particularly home-based services. Those services, she explained, are critical for families who depend on them for daily support, stability, and independence.

Providers are also still grappling with workforce shortages, even as demand continues to grow. Sullivan says many organizations already have waitlists for services, meaning families are left without the care they need.

She also pointed to the progress made in recent decades in the care for people with intellectual disabilities, including expanding access to services and creating more opportunities for independence. But she cautioned that progress could stall—or even reverse—if funding cuts move forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

