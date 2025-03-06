Massachusetts native Steve Carell surprises hundreds of students with free prom tickets

Massachusetts native and “The Office” star Steve Carell surprised hundreds of high school students impacted by the devastating California wildfires with free prom tickets.

Carell showed up on a screen at six high school assemblies in Altadena, California, and told students that their prom tickets were paid for.

Delivering the message with a Michael Scott flare, the actor said, “This is Steve Carell, with a very special announcement. I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice’s Kids. And Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets. And if you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets. It’s a pretty good deal.”

Earlier this year, more than 16,200 structures were destroyed as flames ripped through Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena and Altadena.

Carell was born in Concord and grew up in Acton.

