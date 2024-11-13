Massachusetts native named as People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024

A Massachusetts native has been named as People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

The magazine announced that John Krasinski is the magazine’s sexiest man alive during “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Krasinski starred in “The Office” before launching the “Quiet Place” franchise and leading the action series “Jack Ryan.”

Krasinski said he thought someone was pranking him when he heard the news. Krasinski also said he hopes his wife, actress Emily Blunt covers the walls of their home with copies of the magazine.

Krasinski was born in Newton, Massachusetts.

He takes the mantle from last year’s honoree, Patrick Dempsey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group