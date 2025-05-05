Local

Dorchester woman arrested in connection with shoplifting incident in Nashua, NH

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
NASHUA, Mass. — A woman from Dorchester has been arrested in connection with a shoplifting incident that happened last September in Nashua, NH.

On May 2, police arrested 47-year-old Brandi Osgood of Dorchester, Massachusetts, on a felony warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Police say on September 25, 2024, officers responded to a theft at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Employees reported that a female, identified as Osgood, distracted them by faking a medical event while a male accomplice stole merchandise valued at over $1,501.

Osgood was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 3 in Nashua Court.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (603) 589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

