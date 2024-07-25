Massachusetts man hits big scratch ticket prize after dreaming of winning lottery

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Dreams do come true.

A Massachusetts man recently won a big scratch ticket prize after he dreamed of winning the lottery.

Howard Kendall Jr., of Plymouth, won a $1 million prize on a $10 “$4,000,000 Diamonds” ticket, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Kendall told the Lottery that the night before his big win, he had a dream that he bought a $4,000,000 Diamond ticket.

Kendall chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

The Lottery said that Kendall now plans to help his kids and grandkids with the winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 507 State Road in Plymouth.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

