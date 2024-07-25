Local

Massachusetts man hits big scratch ticket prize after dreaming of winning lottery

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

Lottery winner Massachusetts (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Dreams do come true.

A Massachusetts man recently won a big scratch ticket prize after he dreamed of winning the lottery.

Howard Kendall Jr., of Plymouth, won a $1 million prize on a $10 “$4,000,000 Diamonds” ticket, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Kendall told the Lottery that the night before his big win, he had a dream that he bought a $4,000,000 Diamond ticket.

Kendall chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

The Lottery said that Kendall now plans to help his kids and grandkids with the winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 507 State Road in Plymouth.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read