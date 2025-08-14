Massachusetts man dies after being pulled from water in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region

TILTON, N.H. — State police are investigating the death of a Massachusetts man after he was pulled from the water in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.

Jack Bilodeau, 81, of Westford, Massachusetts, died Thursday after he was last seen having a possible medical event in the water, state police said. He was briefly submerged before a good Samaritan quickly pulled him out of the lake.

Investigators believe he was swimming after his drifting boat on Lake Winnisquam near Mohawk Island in Tilton.

At 11:35 a.m. Thursday, the State Police Marine Patrol was notified of a water rescue involving a man, later identified as Bilodeau.

The good Samaritan continued lifesaving efforts on Bilodeau back on shore along Route 3 in Tilton until first responders arrived.

Bilodeau was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Bryant Tarr at 603-293-2037 or Bryant.A.Tarr@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

