Local

Massachusetts man arrested for looking into occupied bathroom window in Roxbury

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Suspect accused of looking into occupied bathroom window in Roxbury sought by police (Boston Police Department)

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — A New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with looking into an occupied bathroom window in Roxbury early Wednesday morning, police said.

John Furr, 26, was arrested on a warrant on Thursday and charged with secret sexual surveillance and trespassing, police said.

Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Furr in New Bedford.

Police earlier took a report for a person seen looking into an occupied bathroom window in the area of Devon Street in Roxbury at about 2:30 a,m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read