Massachusetts man arrested for looking into occupied bathroom window in Roxbury

BOSTON — A New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with looking into an occupied bathroom window in Roxbury early Wednesday morning, police said.

John Furr, 26, was arrested on a warrant on Thursday and charged with secret sexual surveillance and trespassing, police said.

Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Furr in New Bedford.

Police earlier took a report for a person seen looking into an occupied bathroom window in the area of Devon Street in Roxbury at about 2:30 a,m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group