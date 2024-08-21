Suspect accused of looking into occupied bathroom window in Roxbury sought by police

BOSTON — Police are alerting the public after a suspect was caught allegedly peeping into an occupied bathroom window Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a residence on Devon Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect pictured allegedly looked into a bathroom window with a person inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

