Suspect accused of looking into occupied bathroom window in Roxbury sought by police

BOSTON — Police are alerting the public after a suspect was caught allegedly peeping into an occupied bathroom window Wednesday morning.
Authorities say they responded to a residence on Devon Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood around 2:30 a.m.
The suspect pictured allegedly looked into a bathroom window with a person inside.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
