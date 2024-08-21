Local

Suspect accused of looking into occupied bathroom window in Roxbury sought by police

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Suspect accused of looking into occupied bathroom window in Roxbury sought by police (Boston Police Department)

BOSTON — Police are alerting the public after a suspect was caught allegedly peeping into an occupied bathroom window Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they responded to a residence on Devon Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect pictured allegedly looked into a bathroom window with a person inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

