Massachusetts man arrested in connection with 2016 homicide at motel in Conway, N.H., AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is being held without bail following his arrest in connection with the 2016 homicide of a man at the Conway Valley Inn, the attorney general said Monday.

Robert Dowling, 51, of Haverhill, Massachusetts was arrested on a warrant in Massachusetts in connection with the homicide of 64-year-old David Bruce Goodwin of Conway, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Dowling is charged with second degree murder and with being a fugitive from justice, Formella said.

Goodwin was attacked inside his living space at the Conway Valley Inn in Conway on May 15, 2016, and died two days later, Formella said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

Dowling was expected to be arraigned Monday in Essex County Superior Court in Massachusetts. Extradition proceedings to New Hampshire will follow, Formella said.

“The Office of the Attorney General and the New Hampshire State Police extend their thanks to the Conway Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the Haverhill Police Department (MA), and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office for apprehending and detaining Mr. Dowling on the fugitive from justice warrant,” Formella said.

The arrest involved a team of investigators from the Massachusetts State Police, New Hampshire State Police Cold Case Unit, the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, and the police departments in Conway and in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group