LEWISTON, Maine — A Massachusetts man has been arrested for aggravated trafficking fentanyl in Lewiston, authorities said.

Jonathan E. Paige 34, of Boston, Massachusetts was charged with unlawful aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Lewiston Police.

Authorities seized more than a half pound, or 310 grams, of fentanyl during their investigation. The approximate street value of the seized fentanyl is $30,000.

On Thursday afternoon, while conducting an enforcement detail, agents and local officers observed what they recognized as an illegal drug deal being conducted by Paige in the 100 block of Sabattus Street.

Massachusetts man arrested for aggravated trafficking of fentanyl in Maine, authorities say (Maine Department of Public Safety)

When confronted by police, Paige tried to run away from officers but was quickly taken into custody, authorities said. Agents seized a bag of suspected drugs that tested positive as fentanyl, that Paige tossed away while running from officers.

Paige was taken to the Androscoggin Jail where bail was set at $10,000 cash.

His arrest came as a response to community complaints of safety issues, drug trafficking and negative quality of life issues throughout the city of Lewiston, officials siad.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Lewiston Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit began targeted enforcement efforts to these areas of the city over the past several weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

