Massachusetts law expands access to follow-up breast cancer screenings

A new Massachusetts law aimed at improving early detection of breast cancer is now in effect, expanding coverage for medically necessary breast screenings beyond routine mammograms.

The legislation, titled “An Act Relative to Medically Necessary Breast Screenings and Exams for Equity and Early Detection,” took effect this month. While annual mammograms for women over 40 have long been covered at low or no cost in Massachusetts, the new law focuses on what happens after an initial screening.

The measure requires coverage for additional diagnostic tests that may be needed following a mammogram, including screenings often recommended for women with dense breast tissue or other risk factors.

Dr. Neha Modi, radiologist and director of the Breast Imaging and Intervention Division at MetroWest Medical Center, says the expanded coverage removes a significant barrier for patients who previously faced out-of-pocket costs for follow-up exams.

“Early detection of breast cancer is critical to improving outcomes and saving lives,” said Dr. Modi. “With the new legislation taking effect this month, patients will no longer face financial barriers to accessing the screenings they need. These changes allow us to detect cancer earlier, especially for women with dense breast tissue or other risk factors—giving them a better chance for successful treatment.”

Health officials say the law is designed to promote equity in breast cancer care and ensure patients can access timely, medically necessary screenings without delays caused by cost concerns.

