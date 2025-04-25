Massachusetts Law Enforcement warns against online speculation about a possible serial killer

SALEM, Mass. — In Salem, Massachusetts, the discovery this week of two male bodies in the woods near the Highland Ave Walmart once again raised concern over the possibility of a New England Serial Killer.

Since March, bodies have been discovered across the Southern New England States, including five in Massachusetts.

The popular New England Serial Killer SK FB page, which now boasts more than 65-thousand members, is filled with discussions about possible leads and tips.

All of it prompted law enforcement to warn against speculation.

In Salem, suspect Jay Blodget, a homeless man, is facing two counts of murder.

The Police chief told me the case is not connected to any other.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident and the perpetrator is under arrest,” Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller said.

In Plymouth, where a human skull was recently found near Route 3, investigators say the case is under investigation.

But in Framingham, where a body was found on April 10th, the DA said in a statement:

“Information gathered at the scene does not indicate foul play.”

In Springfield, where a woman’s body was found this week, the DA had sharp words for talk of a serial killer

“Unverified claims can compromise active investigations…,” the statement said.

“At this time, there is no indication that these incidents are connected to each other or are they part of a larger public safety threat.”

Boston 25 Security analyst Dan Linskey tells me that if a suspected New England serial killer were on the prowl, it would not stay secret for very long.

“If law enforcement had reason to believe there were any connections between these cases they are obviously going to share them and work together on that. And then, when appropriate, reach out to the public to notify them of what’s going on.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

