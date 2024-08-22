Massachusetts hotel named best waterfront hotel in US

Looking to get away for some beautiful ocean views? You don’t have to leave Massachusetts for gorgeous coastal views and luxurious hotels.

Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham was voted the best waterfront hotel in the country in a USA Today 10 Best poll.

“With a quarter-mile private beach and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, this classic New England destination has welcomed guests to Cape Cod since 1914,” USA Today said.

The Inn includes 25 acres of beautiful landscape, poolside and beachfront cabanas and lounges, cottages, and six on-site dining options

Guests can settle into an Adirondack chair, stroll into town, or get out on the water to watch the whales.

New Castle, New Hampshire’s Wentworth by the Sea was ranked #4 in the survey.

“Offering respite and rarified retreat to presidents and dignitaries since 1874, Wentworth by the Sea resides on a quiet island where time seems to have stood still and water views mesmerize, USA Today said.

Guests can take advantage of the location by boating, kayaking, golfing, and exploring the historic destination.

USA Today 10Best is a travel and lifestyle website that regularly publishes list of the ten best.

To view the full survey, visit the link here.

