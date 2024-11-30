Massachusetts Horticultural Society hosts its 16th annual ‘Festival of Trees’

WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Massachusetts Horticultural Society (MHS) has opened their 16th annual ‘Festival of Trees’ on Friday.

The festival, opened until December 29, welcomes thousands of guests to the Garden of Elm Bank to view an illuminated trail of trees. The trail, filled with giant glowing tulips, illuminated wooden towers, an enchanting glasshouse, and a glimmering fountain culminates the transformation of the botanical garden into a holiday spectacle.

Along the trail, the historic Hunnewell Building displays 70+ holiday themed trees and gardens, all donated and decorated by local businesses, garden clubs, and volunteers.

“This much-anticipated community event is made possible by our incredible volunteers and supporters,” said James Hearsum, President & Executive Director of Massachusetts Horticultural Society. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Garden at Elm Bank to experience the uplifting power of gardens, landscapes, and nature.”

The trail ends at Snow Village, an indoor model train exhibit that shows trains strolling through holiday decorated villages. Snow Village, donated to MHS by Bill and Ellen Meagher in 2014, is maintained and updated throughout the year by Bill and the Bay State Model Railroad Museum.

For those who attend can participate in the annual holiday tree raffle.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit their website at www.masshort.org/festival-of-trees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

