Massachusetts high school teacher facing child porn, sexual endangerment charges

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school teacher was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on charges in connection with a child pornography and sexual endangerment investigation, officials announced Friday.

Thomas Richard Wilson, 37, of Southbridge, was arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court on charges of reckless sexual endangerment of a child, enticement of a child under the age of 16, and possession of child pornography, according to the Taunton Police Department.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said that Wilson, a teacher at the Shepherd Hill Regional High School in Dudley, was arrested overnight following the execution of several search warrants linked to an investigation into an incident on Sept. 18.

In court on Friday, prosecutors detailed the charges against Wilson.

Wilson met the alleged victim in this case, 14, on Reddit after stumbling upon a “concerning” post that indicated she wanted to date older men, according to a Taunton police report that was read in court.

“He [Wilson] stated that he had been communicating with this juvenile for approximately one month and that they had agreed to meet in person,” a prosecutor told the court. “The defendant claimed his intent in meeting with this juvenile was to educate her about the dangers of interacting with unknown, older men online.”

Wilson allegedly told police that he was with the girl for seven minutes before he was confronted by her father and brother, which resulted in him being forcibly pulled from his car, according to prosecutors.

Police said Wilson initially claimed that he thought the victim was 18 before allegedly admitting to knowing she was just 14.

A subsequent search of Wilson’s vehicle uncovered condoms, a sex toy, and a tube of K-Y gel, prosecutors said. A search of Wilson’s phone also allegedly revealed inappropriate Snapchats with the victim, as well as photos and videos showing child pornography material.

“Some of those videos include selfies of the juvenile involved in this incident,” the prosecutor told the court. “There are also other nude photographs of what they believe are prepubescent females.”

The judge presiding over the arraignment ordered Wilson held on $10,000 bail with the conditions that he have no contact with children under the age of 18, stay away from the victim, and wear a GPS device with exclusion zones.

Dudley-Charlton Regional School District Superintendent Steven M. Lamarche confirmed in a statement shared with Boston 25 that Wilson is on paid leave pending the outcome of his criminal investigation.

“The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement and remains in close contact with the Dudley Police Department,” Lamarche said. “To our knowledge, and through ongoing collaboration with law enforcement, we have not been made aware of any connection between these charges and Ddley-Charlton students or staff.”

In a statement, Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz said, “The district promptly took appropriate action by placing the teacher on administrative leave.”

Wilson is due back in court on Nov. 7 for a probable cause hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

