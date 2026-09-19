Massachusetts health officials announce eighth human case of West Nile virus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the eighth human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts on Friday.

Officials said a woman in her 30s was exposed in Middlesex County.

West Nile risk levels are currently high in Boston and several surrounding communities.

How to reduce your risk

Apply insect repellent when outdoors.

Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET, permethrin, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Be aware of peak mosquito hours

The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes.

Clothing can help reduce mosquito bites.

Wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-proof your home

Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or repair screens.

Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

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