Stop & Shop to close several ‘underperforming’ stores across region by November, company says

QUINCY, Mass. — Stop & Shop on Friday said it plans to close nearly three dozen “underperforming” grocery stores, including several in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, by November.

The New England-based grocery store chain will close 32 stores on or before Nov. 2, company officials said in a statement.

Store associates who work at stores slated to close will be offered other work within the company, Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a statement.

After the closures, Stop & Shop “will continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint with more than 350 stores,” Reid said.

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Reid said. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

Stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island that are slated to close are:

Massachusetts

o 932 North Montello St., Brockton

o 36 New State Highway, Raynham

o 341 Plymouth St., Halifax

o 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

o 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

o 415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

o 545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

o 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

Rhode Island

o 11 Commerce Way, Johnston

o 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)

The company will also be closing several stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

“Our associates are a strong community dedicated to growing and working together, and all of our store associates will continue to have a place in the Stop & Shop family as we look forward to serving customers at other nearby locations,” said Reid.

Stop & Shop will communicate specific store closing dates to local customers well in advance of any store closures, Reid said.

He added the company remains committed to serving its communities through other store locations, online shopping and home delivery services.

“Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online. This means we’ll be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions,” said Reid.

“Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind. These stores are outperforming other Stop & Shop stores that haven’t been remodeled,” Reid said. “We’re taking these learnings and implementing them at other stores as we build upon our strong foundation, similar to our new Boston flagship location, opened last month in the Allston Yards development. We look forward to continuing to serve and care for our communities and to grow Stop & Shop as a local brand for many years to come.”

After the store closures are complete, Stop & Shop will operate more than 350 stores spanning five states, including 81 stores in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island, Reid said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

