Massachusetts gets $53.5 million to address PFAS, lead contaminants in local drinking water supply

BOSTON — The Bay State now has $53.5 million in federal funding to identify and address water contaminants like PFAS and lead in the drinking water supply of Massachusetts cities and towns.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s award on Wednesday is the result of the supplemental funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement on Wednesday.

The EPA announced the funding alongside the final Lead and Copper Rule, which requires officials monitoring drinking water systems across the country to identify and replace lead pipes within 10 years.

“Massachusetts has long been a leader in addressing harmful contaminants like PFAS and lead, and this additional funding will help accelerate that important work,” Healey said.

Healey said the funds will be used to invest “in our vital infrastructure and public health.”

“Massachusetts will put these funds to good use to protect the health and well-being of our communities and ensure everyone has clean drinking water,” the governor said.

PFAS, or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals, according to the EPA. For example, PFAS can be found in cleaners, textiles, leather, paper and paints, fire-fighting foams, and wire insulation.

Certain PFAS can accumulate and stay in the human body for long periods of time, according to the EPA. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans.

Concern over high concentration of PFAS chemicals

The $53,457,000 awarded Wednesday is a part of the General Supplemental Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allotment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Sen. Ed Markey said in a statement that he fought for the law, and he called the funding for clean water “much-needed” for local cities and towns.

“No family—no matter where they live—should have to worry about whether their drinking water is going to harm their health or their children,” Markey said. “This EPA rule puts a deadline on getting lead pipes out of every community in Massachusetts, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will help us get there. Clean and safe drinking water should be a given, not a guess, for all.”

This funding will flow through the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust and will support drinking water infrastructure projects including PFAS remediation, lead pipe replacement, and other clean drinking water projects, Healey said.

Also, 49 percent of the funding must be provided to low-income communities as grant funding or principal forgiveness that does not have to be repaid.

“Clean drinking water is an act of environmental justice,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. “Communities of color and low-income neighborhoods disproportionately get their water from lead pipes or experience contamination from PFAS. This historic new rule and additional funds for Massachusetts’ infrastructure efforts will mark a significant step forward for our residents and public health nationwide.”

Under the Revised Lead and Copper Rule finalized Wednesday, the EPA is also requiring local public water systems to investigate the number of lead service lines in their water distribution system and report those findings to the state agency that oversees drinking water – in Massachusetts that is the Department of Environmental Protection.

For more information about the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, visit this website.

