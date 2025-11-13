Massachusetts Gaming Commission issues stern warning to sports books

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday warned all sports wagering licensees not to offer a new product: sports-related event contracts tied to prediction markets are prohibited in Massachusetts.

In a letter dated Nov. 13, 2025, the Commission said it is aware that some operators have explored partnerships with prediction market entities. The notice makes clear that offering these contracts—either directly, through affiliates, or by directing patrons to them—violates state law.

The warning comes after Flutter unveiled that it will launch prediction markets through the new FanDuel Predicts app, providing access to sports event contracts across baseball, basketball, football, and hockey.

In addition to sports, event contracts will be offered on benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, prices of oil and gas, gold, cryptocurrencies, and key economic indicators such as GDP and CPI, according to Flutter.

Sports wagering in Massachusetts limits betting to authorized sporting events on licensed platforms. Any operator found offering sports-related event contracts could face penalties, including license revocation.

The Commission also warned that enforcement actions by other regulators may impact an operator’s suitability in the state.

Sports book operators must respond within 10 business days, outlining steps to comply with the directive.

The Commission also reserved the right to address prediction markets and event contracts offered outside Massachusetts in the future.

