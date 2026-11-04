Massachusetts futurecast: Soaking rain is coming. See when the wet weather arrives

DEDHAM, Mass. — Enjoy the warm, dry weather while it lasts because a stretch of unsettled weather is heading toward Massachusetts, bringing widespread rain by the end of the workweek.

Thursday will bring another unusually warm day, with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-70s across much of the region. The Cape will be cooler, with highs generally in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Clouds will increase throughout the day as the next storm system approaches New England.

When will rain arrive in Massachusetts?

Most of eastern Massachusetts should stay dry through Thursday.

By midday, showers will develop primarily across western Vermont, western Massachusetts, and western New Hampshire. A few showers could drift closer to the Boston area Thursday evening, but the chance of rain along the coast remains relatively low during the day.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night as the storm system moves closer.

Friday brings widespread rain

Friday will be the wettest day of the forecast.

Widespread, steady rain is expected to move across Massachusetts during the day and continue through Friday night.

Friday is a Weather Alert day because of the expected rainfall.

Will it rain all weekend?

Rain will linger into the weekend, but Saturday and Sunday do not look like a complete washout.

Showers are possible early Saturday before some drier periods develop. A few additional showers can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon.

Another round of showers could move through Saturday night into early Sunday as the storm system makes its final push through the region.

There is also a low chance for additional showers early Monday.

Cooler temperatures return

The approaching system will also eventually end the warm November weather.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s Thursday before dropping into the 60s Saturday. By Sunday, highs are expected to fall into the 50s, with cooler conditions continuing into early next week.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group