Massachusetts family recovering after boat fire leaves them stranded on desolate island

NAUSHON ISLAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts family is recovering after surviving a harrowing ordeal on a desolate island when their boat caught fire, leaving them stranded for more than 30 hours.

Patrick and Cynthia Sullivan, along with their son Tyler, of Cape Cod, were asleep aboard their anchored vessel, “The Third Wave,” when it erupted in flames on Monday night.

Forced to abandon ship in the middle of the night, the family swam to Naushon Island with no food or way to communicate.

Naushon Island is the largest of the Elizabeth Islands in southeastern Massachusetts, located about four statute miles from Martha’s Vineyard.

Miraculously, a boat radio washed ashore and still worked. Tyler used it to send a mayday call on Wednesday morning, prompting a Coast Guard helicopter rescue.

The family was airlifted to Cape Cod Hospital, where Cynthia remains in critical but stable condition. Patrick is being treated at Brigham and Women’s Burn Center, and Tyler is also hospitalized.

Hyannis Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lamothe said the cold water posed a serious risk of hypothermia, especially given the family’s sudden escape.

“The water temperatures are a lot lower, so, obviously, there’s risk of hypothermia with any kind of exposure to water, especially if you’re not dressed for it,” Lamothe explained. “I’m pretty sure they weren’t since they had to abandon the ship quickly in the middle of the night.”

Tragically, the family’s dog—who helped alert them to the fire—died in the blaze.

Lamothe called the rescue “remarkable.”

“They did a fantastic job. The rescue swimmer had his hands full with three patients; one patient was critical,” Lamothe said. “What the coast guard did was pretty remarkable.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group