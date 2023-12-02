Local

Massachusetts diner named one of America’s ‘best classic diners’

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NATICK, Mass. — It doesn’t get any better than a classic hamburger with a large chocolate milkshake and a side of fries.

A Massachusetts diner has been named one of ‘America’s best classic diners’, according to a list compiled by LoveFood.

Casey’s Diner in Natick has a 10-stool dining car serving customers since 1922, although it began life as a horse-drawn wagon 32 years before that.

The old-school diner was ranked on the link as one of the best classic diners and Love Food praised this diner for its famous hot dogs.

“It has a long wooden bar, classic diner stools, retro floor tiles, and a bun steamer that pre-dates the diner by around 30 years. People come to experience a slice of history and to try Casey’s famous steamed hot dogs – get yours ‘all around,’ with relish, onions, and mustard, Love Food wrote in its list.

Six other diners in New England also made the list:

Olympia Diner: Newington, Connecticut

Palace Diner: Biddeford, Maine

A1 Diner: Gardiner, Maine

Red Arrow Diner: Manchester, New Hampshire

Jigger’s Diner: East Greenwich, Rhode Island

The Blue Benn Diner: Bennington, Vermont

To view the full list off ‘America’s best classic diners’, visit the link here.

